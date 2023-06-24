Bihar government expands police network to curb spike in cybercrime

June 24, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - Patna

The arrest of two young men from Bihar for their involvement in the alleged CoWIN data leak is not an aberration. Faced with the growing menace of cybercrime that spiked during the pandemic and counts even the State’s Chief Secretary among the targets, the Bihar government has opened 44 cyber police stations.

Last year Chief secretary of Bihar Amir Subhani became the victim of cybercrime when criminals made an attempt to withdraw a large sum of money from his bank account. However, the timely alert to the cyber team and quick action foiled the attempt and money was returned to his account.

The new units have been set up in the State’s 38 revenue districts, four railway districts — Patna, Muzaffarpur, Katihar and Samastipur — and two police districts: Bagaha and Naugachia.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Ranjan, in-charge of the State’s cyber cell, said, “The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) is the nodal agency for handling cybercrime cases. Since the launch of the 24x7 units, 18 cases have been registered. Over 150 complaints have been made in the last 10 days. Victims can call the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal helpline number 1930 to register complaints.”

Fifty police personnel work in three shifts to handle around 1,500 calls the portal receives every day. Complaints are registered and then transferred to the respective police stations. Each cyber police station is headed by an officer of the rank of DSP and staffed by personnel trained in technical knowledge.

Objectionable videos and messages also come under the purview of the cyber police. In March, the Bihar police were able to track down YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was accused of spreading fake videos about purported attacks on migrant workers from the State working in Tamil Nadu.

Sharp rise in cases

According to the police, the State witnessed a sharp rise in cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic when people in need of vaccines and oxygen cylinders were defrauded.

One couple from Bihar staying in the United States had transferred ₹2.5 lakhs for one oxygen cylinder to their parents in Patna. The actual price is not more than ₹3,000 but they were in dire stage so they did it. Slowly and gradually such incidents started increasing which also sent a warning alarm for the Bihar Police and Economic Offence Unit (EOU), which opened a separate office for cyber-crime in its premises to monitor and crack such cases.

Asked about the reason for the sudden rise in cyber-crime in Bihar, EOU Additional Director General (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan said, “The cyber criminals in Bihar are influenced by the Jamtara module and many of the districts are bordering districts of Jharkhand. Many cyber criminals have confessed that they copied and replicated the Jamtara module to execute crimes. The most common is withdrawing money through OTP (One Time Password) and winning the lottery by clicking unauthorized links.”

He further said, “The cyber criminals of Bihar not only targeted people of their own State but other States as well like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Many cyber criminals of Bihar have been operating from other states also like Delhi and Rajasthan. In COVID-19 period Delhi police had sent us the list of wanted criminals from Bihar and we helped them.”

The victims, according to the police, are not limited to only the less educated. In the case of the Bihar Chief Secretary, the cybercriminals had purchased an iPhone but the parcel was not dispatched. Cyber cell swung into action and the concerned company was contacted after which the order was cancelled and money was refunded to his bank account. The incident happened last year in October.

In most of the cases, the people involved in the cybercrime are in the age group of 20 to 30-years-old. Some are school and college dropouts and some are well educated, having great knowledge of technology.

Mr. Khan pointed out that the allure of quick money among the youngsters are the main reason for cybercrimes.

As per data from the EOU, 27,041 complaints were received between August 2019 and May 2023. So far, 1,016 FIRs have been registered, and the police have recovered and refunded ₹75 lakh of the ₹11.86 crore swindled from victims. Forty-six accused persons were arrested this year. The EOU has also opened a cybercrime office on its premises to monitor such cases.

In most cases, the police say, the perpetrators are school and college dropouts in the 20-30 age group. The police have declared six districts as hotspots of cybercrime: Patna, Nalanda, Gaya, Sheikhpura, Jamui and Nawada.

‘A borderless crime’

SHO of Patna Cyber Police Station, Anuradha Sinha said, “Being a borderless crime which does not have any territorial restriction, and one’s ability to do cybercrime with the help of mobile, laptop, desktop or any other internet gadget makes it more difficult and challenging for us. It is a digital crime which does not require any kind of weapon and there is no fear of getting arrested quickly. There is no risk as well. So timely alert is the only way to crack the cases and delay in filing the complaints makes our job more difficult.”

Every officer working in cyber police stations has gone through proper training and EOU is also equipped with a cyber forensic laboratory in Patna. To crack the difficult cases, EOU also takes the help from the cyber experts. However, the maximum cases EOU handles with their own available resources. According to the IT act, there is a provision of imprisonment of up to ten years.

Last month cyber cell had busted a racket of cyber frauds who were engaged in cyber-crime through Anydesk app and remote access of the device. Five cybercriminals were arrested and it took them more than two months to catch them.

Police had recovered ₹14 lakh in cash, gold worth ₹17 lakh, 70 mobile phones, 109 ATM cards of different banks, currency counting machine and two laptops. The victims were not only from Bihar but from other States as well.

Similarly, a six-member group was arrested by a cyber cell that used to offer work from home by sending messages on Telegram Messenger through which they hacked ₹8.5 lakh. Despite all the efforts, the conviction rate is low in Bihar making up not even 10% of the total arrests.