Bihar government asks DMs to immediately upload applications of 8,556 arms licenses on MHA’s portal

February 22, 2023

The Bihar government has asked all district Magistrates to upload applications of pending 8,556 arms licenses on 'National Database of Arms Licenses — Arms License Issuance System (NDAL-ALIS), a portal developed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), at the earliest for further processing them in the electronic format.

In a letter sent to all DMs on Tuesday (February 21), the Bihar Home Department said, "As per Rule 16 of Arms Rules, 2016, the licensing authority, while granting or renewing a license or at the time of providing any allied service to any licensee under these rules shall ensure that the data of the transaction approved by him, is simultaneously updated in the electronic format on the NDAL-ALIS system under its login ID".

As per law all individual arms licenses which are not uploaded on the NDAL-ALIS portal, are considered invalid. The Bihar Home Department in the letter to DMs has given reference to MHA's letters (dated January 18, 2023 and 3rd March, 2022).

"As per NDAL-ALIS portal report, 8,556 arms licenses applications are pending on MHA's portal as on (Jan 18, 2023) for further processing", said the MHA letter sent to the State Home Department on January 18, 2023.

"It has been observed that renewal of services along with other services are not being processed/ uploaded on the portal. As a result, many arms licenses expired which are yet to be renewed on the 'ALIS' portal by the licensing authorities in your State", said MHA’s letter dated 3rd March, 2022 to the State. The letter had also mentioned that 66,578 arms licenses had expired by that time in Bihar as authorities had failed to upload applications on the national portal.

Dinesh Kumar Rai, Joint Secretary (Home Department), Bihar government, told PTI on February 22, "Yes, the Department has sent letter to all DMs requesting them to upload applications of pending arms licenses on the NDAL-ALIS at the earliest. If applications of granting or renewal of arms license are not uploaded on the MHA portal, it can't be processed further in the electronic format".

The NDAL-ALIS is a portal developed by the MHA to facilitate entrepreneurs and industries applying for licenses related to manufacture of arms and ammunition and to facilitate individuals applying for arms licenses under Arms Act, 1959 and Arms Rules, 2016.

This portal offers 29 services for the applicants. This facility provides impetus to the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India by promoting ease of doing business.

