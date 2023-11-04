Bihar government announces 70,000 more teachers’ recruitment 

November 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Patna

After the success of the first phase in which 1.2 lakh teachers were recruited, the Bihar government on Saturday announced the second phase of recruitments in which 70,000 teachers would be brought on board.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) officially issued the notification on Saturday in which applicants can register online on the official website between 5 and 14 November.

BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad said, “The online registration for the second phase teacher appointment competitive examination will start from November 5 and go on till November 14. Applications will be accepted with late fees till 17 November 2023. The last date for filling online application is November 25, 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prasad also said that the recruitment will be done for the class 6 to 8, class 9 and 10 and class 11 and 12.

The Bihar government on November 2 distributed employment letter to 1.2 lakh people and a grand event was organised at Gandhi Maidan in Patna where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav along with other cabinet Ministers distributed the recruitment letter to 25,000 newly recruited teachers. Rest recruitment letters were distributed in the respective district by district magistrates and other ministers the same day.

After the caste based survey report which has started a national debate, providing job to the youths is considered another master stroke by the Mr. Kumar ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

Bihar Education Department Minister Chandra Shekhar said that the promises the grand alliance government had made to provide government jobs to the youth are now being fulfilled.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar government is giving jobs to the youth due to this uneasiness among BJP leaders regarding. No matter how restless they become, it won’t make any difference. The youth know where their future lies and who is working for their better future,” Mr. Shekhar said.

He also said that BJP does not talk about their own promise to provide 2 crore jobs annually, and are having problems instead with the Bihar government which is providing employment to the youth.

When the recruitment was announced, the BJP leader had alleged a scam in the recruitment process saying money has changed hands in the selection process and many contractual teachers are being shown as fresh recruits.

However, Bihar CM had dismissed the claim of the BJP leaders and stressed that “they [the State BJP] have been picking holes in the appointment of teachers on the instruction from above [in their party].

Mr. Kumar had pointed out that those who are raising questions in the recruitment of teachers never had any problem as long as they were in an alliance with him.

BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh raised objections regarding the recruitment process terming it “old wine in new bottle”.

“This government has only given jobs to 25,000 to 30,000 youth; it is just an eye wash. The recruitment process is old wine in a new bottle. People from outside the state have been given the jobs. The Bihar government should release the white paper on how many are from other States, how many are new and how many are the old one,” Mr. Singh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT