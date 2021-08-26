Bihar further eases COVID restrictions

PATNA

26 August 2021 00:39 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced further easing of COVID-19 restrictions after a review meeting with officials. He, however, cautioned people to take necessary precautions in view of the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.

With Unlock-6 coming into effect in Bihar on August 26, all shops, establishments, shopping malls, parks, gardens and religious places will function normally. “Permission of the district administration will be needed to organise political, social, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious functions or gatherings. COVID-19 guidelines are to be strictly complied with,” tweeted Mr. Kumar.

All colleges, universities, technical institutes, coaching institutes and schools (from class 1-12) will resume normal classes. They are also allowed to hold examinations. Cinema halls, clubs, swimming pools, gyms and restaurants can function with 50% capacity.

Advertising

Advertising

The Bihar government had imposed lockdown across the State on May 5 as COVID-19 cases surged during the second wave of the pandemic. According to the State Health Department, Bihar has 101 active COVID-19 cases as on August 24.