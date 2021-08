Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced further easing of COVID-19 restrictions after a review meeting.

With Unlock-6 coming into effect in Bihar on August 26, all shops, shopping malls, parks, gardens and religious places will function normally.

All colleges, universities, technical institutes, coaching institutes and schools (from Class 1-12) will resume normal classes. Cinema halls, clubs, swimming pools, gyms and restaurants can function with 50% capacity.