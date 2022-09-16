Bihar: Four arrested for Begusarai shooting that killed one, injured 11

PTI Begusarai (Bihar)
September 16, 2022 13:18 IST

A doctor treats a man injured in a firing by two miscreants on NH 28, at a hospital in Begusarai district, on September 13. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four people were arrested on September 16 in connection with the Begusarai mass shooting in Bihar, in which one person was killed and 11 others were critically injured, police said.

A 30-year-old man was killed and 11 others were critically injured when four men riding two motorcycles opened fire on passersby on September 13.

The arrested people have been identified as Sumit Kumar, Yuvraj, Keshav alias Naga and Arjun, a senior police officer said, adding that the superintendent of police is expected to brief the media later in the day.

Seven policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty after the incident.

The gunmen first opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town, targeting shops. People ran helter-skelter and shopkeepers fled their establishments.

The assailants then moved to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people.

