Bihar: Five killed in separate accidents in two districts

January 16, 2024 - Patna

In separate incidents, disagreements escalated into violence and concluded in murder, in two districts of Bihar.

Four persons, three of them travellers from Jharkhand, were killed in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Monday after a dispute over car parking escalated into violence.

“The incident occurred after the driver stopped by, parking the vehicle in front of a local shop. All five people inside the car were drunk and the driver wanted to park the car. The shopkeeper objected, leading to a heated exchange. One of the occupants of the car pulled out a gun and fired a shot which hit a bystander,” Aurangabad District Magistrate Shrikant Shastri told The Hindu.

The enraged mob attacked the occupants of the car. By the time the police reached the spot and dispersed the mob, Mohammed Mujahid, Mohmamad Anjar, and Mohammed Arman had been beaten to death

The conditions of the other two passengers, identified as Mohammad Vakil and Ajit Sharma, is critical. They have been admitted at a local hospital and their treatment is going on. The deceased at the shop has been identified as Ramsharan Chauhan, a resident of Mahuari village of the police station area.

Asked about the arrest made in the case, Mr. Shastri said, “In all, ten people have been arrested in the case, and all five people in the car were residents of Japla, Palamu district of Jharkhand. Further investigation is going on.”

All five passengers were going by car to visit the tomb of Sher Shah Suri in Sasaram. On receiving information about the incident, Nabinagar police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Pandey reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He informed the matter to Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Mohammad Amanullah Khan, who also visited the spot to investigate the matter.

Aurangabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Swapna Gautam Meshram said, “FIRs have been lodged in the both incidents and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team have called to collect the evidence and senior officials are camping at the spot.”

Woman beaten to death in Rohtas

In yet another case, 53-year-old Chinta Devi was beaten to death by a family member on suspicion of practicing witchcraft after villagers accused her of killing a four-year-old child.

The incident happened on Sunday night under Agrer police station at Akash village. However, Rohtas SP Vineet Kumar while speaking to The Hindu completely denied the allegation of witchcraft.

“The family members have cooked up their own story by accusing the victims of practicing witchcraft. It is just a beating case over the dispute of pathways. It all happened after the four-year-old Shivam Kumar went missing on Sunday noon and his dead body was found the same night. After which the family members of the child barged into the house of this lady and beaten him to death. The victim’s family has recorded the statement before the sub-divisional police officer Dilip Kumar and 11 people have been named in the FIR. Investigation is going on and no arresting has been made in the case,” Mr. Kumar said.