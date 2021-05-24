Bihar extends lockdowntill June 1

Patna

24 May 2021 22:58 IST

The Bihar government on Monday extended the COVID-19 lockdown for a week, till June 1, even as there was a sharp decline in number of people infected in the State.

“There has been a good impact of the lockdown with a decline in the number of infections. So decision has been taken to extend the lockdown period for a week from May 25 to June 1 in the State,” tweeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Hindi.

Advertising

Advertising