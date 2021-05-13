Other States

Bihar extends lockdown till May 25

Family members mourn the death of a COVID -19 victim, at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Patna, on May 12, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent PATNA 13 May 2021 14:55 IST
Updated: 13 May 2021 14:55 IST

Bihar has extended the lockdown till May 25 in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases. Earlier, it was imposed from May 1 to May 15.

“Today a review meeting on lockdown was held with ministerial colleagues and officials. Positive signs were seen of lockdown. So, it has been decided to extend lockdown for next 10-days from May 16 to May 25”, tweeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar, so far, has reported 99,623 active cases, with a total of 3,503 deaths and 6,22,433 positive cases. In the last 24 hours, as many as 9,863 positive cases were reported, with 74 deaths.

