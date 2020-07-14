Bihar extends lockdown till July 31

Patna

14 July 2020

24 state BJP leaders, workers found infected with COVID-19

With a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on Monday decided to impose a complete lockdown till July 31. Essential services, however, will be exempted.

Over 15 district, including capital Patna, are currently under lockdown for different time periods.

Meanwhile, as many as 24 State BJP leaders and workers have been found infected with COVID-19 in Patna.

Samples of 75 party leaders and workers had gone for test and 24 of them were found infected, on Monday. Others test reports are awaited.

Those whose tests have come positive have been asked to be on home quarantine.

As many as 1,116 COVID-19 positive cases were found in the State and nine deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A health department bulletin said that so far, there was a total of 17,421 positive cases, with 12,364 recoveries and 134 deaths.

On Monday, a doctor at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and an advocate of Bhojpur lost their lives due to the pandemic.

The State principal home secretary’s sample test was found positive on Monday and he has been advised to be on home quarantine.