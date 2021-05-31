Bihar extends lockdown for a week till June 8 with relaxation for business activities

Patna:

31 May 2021 13:45 IST

The Bihar government on Monday extended the lockdown for a week, till June 8, in view of COVID-19 infection with some relaxation for business activities.

“In view of corona infection, decision has been taken to extend lockdown for a week till June 8. But some relaxation is being given for business activities. All should wear mask and maintain social distance,” tweeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

This is for the fourth time the Bihar government has extended lockdown from May 5, 2021.

The shops will now be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the evening in the state but all private offices and other activities will remain closed. Earlier, shops were allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

During the lockdown period, there has been sharp decline in number of infections registered.

“In last 24 hours, as many as 4,130 infected people had recovered from the disease in the State. The recovery rate in Bihar is 96.67%”, tweeted Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

A total 1,475 new COVID-19 cases were registered in last 24 hours.

Bihar, so far, has registered 18,377 active cases while the number of positive cases is 70,5648. Totally, 5,104 people have lost their lives.