Bihar elections | PM Modi slams Opposition, invokes ‘Chhath’, Ganga ‘maiya’ to seek votes

Patna

01 November 2020 12:50 IST

Without taking their name, he refers to Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi as ‘double-double yuvraj’ contesting Bihar poll to save their throne.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, without taking their name, as “double-double ‘yuvraj’ contesting Bihar poll to save their throne”, and also invoked deities ‘Chhath’ (sun god) and Ganga ‘maiya’ to seek votes for NDA.

“Here there is a ‘yuvraj’ (crown prince) of jungle raj (lawlessness)…and an another ‘yuvraj’ (obliquely referring to Mr. Gandhi) too has come to wave hands at people of Bihar… earlier this double-double ‘yuvraj’ were also in elections in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh…but what happened in U.P. to these double-double ‘yuvraj’ will happen to them in Bihar as well,” Mr. Modi said at Chhapra while addressing the first of his four public meetings scheduled in different districts of Bihar on Sunday.

“Those people who were not happy with the martyrdom of our brave soldiers in Pulwama, have come to Bihar to seek your vote. Keep those people away for safe future of Bihar,” he said.

Invoking ‘Chhath’ and ‘Ganga maiya’ (deities) in his speech to seek votes from people of Bihar, he said: “Till ‘Chhath’ and Diwali no poor people will go hungry…you ‘meri maa’ (O my mother) prepare for ‘Chhath’ puja as your son is there in Delhi”.

‘Chhath’ is a popular four-day religious festival of Bihar which is to be celebrated in third week of November.

“Even during COVID-19 pandemic period the NDA government ensured that no one should go hungry…we’d opened foodgrain storehouses to ensure food at every household of poor people for the last eight months, and will ensure it to be opened till ‘Chhath’ puja,” he said.

“River Ganga was flowing even before we came to power but we made its water clean and pure in which mothers can observe ‘Chhath’ puja…don’t you think business can be done by plying ships in river Ganga?...we’ve started this project and work is going on”, he said.

While making indirect reference to the previous RJD government in the State, Mr. Modi further said that “earlier mothers used to warn their children no to go out as they were worried over their children being kidnapped for ransom”.

“Do you want return of the same government in the State?”, he asked the audience.

“Some people in the State have started abusing me…abusing Narendra Modi…let them say what they want to say against me but I say to them don’t pour your anger against people of Bihar.”

‘Double-engine NDA govt.’

Listing several welfare steps taken by “double-engine NDA government” in the State and the country as well, he said “the NDA government meets all adversities with responsibility”.

He also reiterated that under the new education policy of the country, the “language of education will be in mother tongue and there will also be one entrance exams for jobs” for benefit of students coming from poor families.

“The NDA government works without any discrimination and it works for everyone. If Bihar has to be saved from ‘bimari’ (diseases), don’t vote for them”.

He appealed to the people to vote for “Nitish Kumar-led NDA with a huge mandate for an all-round development in the State and country as well”.

He also clarified that NDA meant the BJP, the JD(U), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Vikasheel Insaan Party.