Bihar educational institutions open, CM to resume ‘janata durbar’ from today

All necessary arrangements for opening colleges, universities and schools for Class XI and XII were made on Sunday across the State with 50% strength.

Educational institutions in Bihar opened on July 12 and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too is all set to resume ‘janata durbar’ (people’s court) after five years, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

All necessary arrangements for opening colleges, universities and schools for Class XI and XII were made on July 11 across the State with 50% strength.

Earlier on July 6, the State Education Department allowed the reopening of educational institutions phase-wise from July 12 following COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols.

All educational institutions were closed since April 5 this year due to the lockdown imposed to curb the pandemic.

“Following COVID-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), colleges and varsities premises have been completely sanitised and we have also requested the central dispensary for setting up a vaccination camp for inoculating students above 18 years. A majority of the staff has already been vaccinated at a camp set up last month,” said Anil Kumar, dean of Patna University students’ welfare.

Principal of Baldwin Academy School Rajiv Ranjan Sinha said, “both online and offline classes will be held from today for Class XI and XII following COVID-19 guidelines”. Some schools in State capital Patna also conducted a mock drill on Saturday for the reopening.

“Sanitisation of campus, classrooms, washrooms, buses and common rooms has been done. We’re hoping to see good attendance of students as most of the parents have given their consent,” said Litera Valley school principal Sharat Kumar Singh.

However, all the missionary schools in the capital are likely to reopen from next week.

Meanwhile, the weekly ‘janata durbar’ where common people will meet the Chief Minister for redressal of their grievances too is all set to resume from July 12.

The programme named ‘janata ke durbar mein mukhyamantri (Chief Minister in people’s court)’ will be held at CM Secretariat and the visitors will have to go through RT-PCR tests before being allowed entry.

Arrangements have been made for the live telecast and webcast of the programme.

“All necessary instructions regarding ‘janata durbar’ have been given to follow social distancing, wearing masks and other COVID-19 guidelines,” said Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.