Bihar Education Minister's elder brother joins BJP

RJD leader Chandra Shekhar's elder brother Ram Chandra Prasad Yadav has joined the BJP, asserting that the Lalu Prasad's party did "nothing" for the upliftment of dalits and marginalised people.

July 01, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Patna

PTI

Bihar Education Minister and senior RJD leader Chandra Shekhar's elder brother Ram Chandra Prasad Yadav has joined the BJP, asserting that the Lalu Prasad's party did "nothing" for the upliftment of dalits and marginalised people.

Mr. Yadav joined the saffron camp in the presence of senior party leaders at its State unit headquarters here on June 20.

If the BJP gives him a ticket from the Madhepura Assembly seat, currently represented by his younger brother, he will definitely contest against the RJD from there, Mr. Yadav told reporters after switching over to the saffron party.

"The RJD did nothing for the upliftment of dalits and those belonging to the marginalised sections of the society, while Prime Minister Narender Modi did a lot for them," he claimed.

Chandra Shekhar is a three-term MLA from Madhepura.

