Bihar DGP takes voluntary retirement, triggers speculation of contesting Assembly polls

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday took voluntary retirement from service, triggering speculations that the outspoken officer would contest the coming state Assembly polls.
Mr. Pandey’s request seeking voluntary retirement was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a notification issued by the State home department said.
Director General (Homeguards) S.K. Singhal has been given additional charge of DGP, ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI.
Mr. Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide in Mumbai.
He had recently been in the headlines for his stout defence of the Nitish Kumar administration when it was under attack from the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra over Bihar Police’s probe into the death of Rajput.
Bihar Assembly election is likely to be held in October-November.
Mr. Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the State government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.
