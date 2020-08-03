Bihar CPI head dies of COVID-19

New Delhi

The Communist Party of India’s secretary of the Bihar State Council Satya Narayan Singh died of COVID-19 on Sunday night.

Condoling his death, party general secretary D. Raja said it was a great loss for the Left movement in general and CPI in particular, at a time when the State was heading for Assembly elections.

Mr Singh, a two-time MLA, was born in 1942 at Dewka Kaithi village in Khagaria district of Bihar. He joined the CPI after resigning from Jagjivan Ram College where he was working as lecturer. He was to complete his second term as State secretary of the Bihar party in a few months.

