Bihar Congress launchesmega membership drive

State unit chief had earlier hinted at parting ways with RJD

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) on Monday launched a mega membership drive in the State apparently to regain its lost ground among voters.

Earlier, the State in-charge of the party Bhakt Charan Das had announced that Congress party would contest the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary elections in Bihar on its own.

“The mega membership drive is likely to continue till 31 March 2022. We’re now moving towards our commitment to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll in 2024 on our own”, Congress Legislature Party leader (CLP) Ajit Sharma said. During our mega membership drive, added Mr. Sharma, “the party will make connection with our old party cadres and voters and will also raise issues of price hike, unemployment and corruption in the state”. Earlier in 2020, BPCC had launched a digital membership drive which, party leaders said, “was not very successful as there were some technical issues not addressed properly”.

The State party president Madan Mohan Jha flagged off the mega membership drive at Sadquat Ashram, State party headquarters. Other senior State party leaders like Prem Chandra Mishra, Chandan Bagchi, Kaukab Quadri, Brajesh Kumar Munnan, Rajesh Rathore too were present on the occasion.

“The party has set the target of making 80 lakh people to be members of the party during the drive. The membership form has 10 guidelines for the new members to follow”, said State party leader and spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari.

Parting ways

Recently, ahead of the bypoll on two seats in Bihar, Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan State party in-charge Mr. Das had declared to snap ties with the alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar. The Congress party, later, also fielded candidates on two seats against RJD and JD(U) nominees.

However, RJD president Lalu Prasad kept reiterating that alliance with Congress party was still intact as he had spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. But, State Congress leaders strongly refuted Mr. Prasad’s claim.