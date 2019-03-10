Bihar Cong. leader quits over demand for air strike proof

In what could be seen as a jolt to the Bihar Congress ahead of the parliamentary elections, senior leader and spokesman Binod Sharma resigned on Saturday, contending that the party should not have demanded evidence of the Balakot air strike.

In a letter addressed to party president Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Sharma said the party high command has hurt the sentiments of ground-level workers and the common people by raising questions over the “pre-emptive” strike on the terror camps in Balakot, days after the Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy.

He also said that he wrote to Mr. Gandhi several times in the last one month, apprising him of the sensibilities of the party workers in the State.

Terming the repeated demands for proof of air strike as “shameful and childish”, he said, “I am resigning from the Congress with a heavy heart after serving it for 30 years. The party high command has hurt sentiments by breaking the Army’s morale, while boosting the spirits of terrorists.”

Mr. Sharma alleged that some party leaders have “strayed from the path shown by party stalwarts such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi”. “Today, we (Congress members) are seen as Pakistani agents. I feel ashamed of being called a Congressman. Since the nation is above party, I am resigning from the Congress,” he stated in his letter.

Mr. Sharma added he would join a party that puts nation ahead of “petty politics”.