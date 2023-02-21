Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool over speaking in English

February 21, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Patna

Amit Kumar, a farmer from the Lakhisarai district, never imagined that speaking in English would make Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar angry. The occasion was the launch of the 4th agriculture road map and consultation programme with farmers who have gathered at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna from across the State.

A list of successful farmers was prepared by the government and they were asked to come on the dais and share their experience with the dignitaries present there, including Mr. Nitish. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjeet were also present on the occasion.

Mr. Amit was the fourth farmer on the list who came on the dais and welcomed everyone by saying “A very good afternoon to everyone present over here. I would like to thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his visionary politics. Because of him, I have reached so far.”

He kept on speaking both in English and Hindi and was talking about his mushroom farming and its benefits, apart from giving suggestions on better farming. In between, he used English words like food production, consumption, incentivisation, and possible solution. He also shared how he got the benefit due to training from the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) in Bihar.

It was merely four minutes Mr. Amit spoke when Mr. Nitish interrupted and said, “What is this? Don’t you know this is Bihar? Whatever you are speaking, you are using English words. What are you up to? How can you forget the Hindi language of our State and country? I am really shocked. You are a farmer and farming is done by common man. You have been called to give suggestions and you are speaking in English. Is this England? This is Bharat and you are in Bihar.”

Mr. Nitish further expressed his shock and said, “What is going on? Since the time of COVID, I have been observing people using mobile phones a lot and forgetting the old language. You better mind your language; this is not welcoming. Whatever you are saying is ok, but speak in the language of your State.”

Mr. Amit had no option except to extend an apology to Mr. Nitish and said, “ Chama Chahunga Sir (My apologies, sir).” He then continued his speech in Hindi and hardly used any English words during his 10 minutes of speech except the last word “provide”. It was the context of providing mushrooms to the children during the mid-day meal.

“ School mein baccho ko mid-day meal mein mushroom provide karna chahiye (children should be provided mushroom in mid-day meal in school),” Mr. Amit said.

Mr. Nitish again could not control himself and said, “Look at what he said, provide kiya jaye, not uplabdh kiya jaye. Do you people know that I have done engineering and completed my studies in English only? That is a different thing when you are supposed to learn and teach. What is the need to speak English over here when you are along with your own people and in your own State? I have been observing that even Jeevika Didi is using English words. Is English the only language in the world? This language ruled India.”

Before entering into mushroom farming, Mr. Amit, an MBA degree holder, was earlier working in Pune for 10 years and during the time of COVID, he had returned to his village after the work-from-home advisory. Since then, he did not return to Pune and remained in Bihar doing mushroom farming.

No speaker who came on the dais used any English words during their respective speeches till the end of the programme.