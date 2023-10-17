Bihar caste survey | Upper castes will play the role of kingmaker, says Anand Mohan

October 17, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - Patna

Rajput leader and don-turned-politician Anand Mohan told The Hindu that the government of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted the recent caste survey for their “own political interests”.

Asked about both leaders not conducting the caste survey in the previous 30 years despite being in power in the State, Mr. Mohan said, “Are the politicians saints? Don’t you think that they will look after their own interests? Politicians will always look after their own interests. I don’t find it wrong. I always tell my people not to run away from reality and accept it, provided the survey is accurate,“ Mr. Mohan said, adding a caste census should be conducted at the national level as well.

With the survey in Bihar showing that Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) form over 63% of the population while Upper Classes make up 15.52%, Mr. Mohan said the Upper Castes will play the role of “kingmaker” in elections.

“There was a time when Upper-Caste politics used to exist and Upper Castes ruled Bihar while Dalits played the role of kingmaker. However, now, Upper Castes will play the role of kingmaker because there is no fight among the Upper Castes. The real fight is between the Dalit and Backward communities now. They have to compete among each other,” Mr. Mohan said.

He said the Upper Castes have “maximum acceptance” among all the castes and this community can influence voting on a large scale.

“Wherever we live, you will also find Dalit, Muslim, Backward and many other groups... They all listen to us and follow whatever we tell them because of social harmony. If numbers matter in democracy, then character also matters, ideology also matters. Anyone who wants to save their own life will not search for doctors of their caste but will choose the best doctor. Similarly, you will look for a good advocate not someone who belongs to your caste to fight a case in the court. A time will soon come when caste will not matter and only candidates will matter,” Mr. Mohan said.

He recently hit the headlines for his criticism of RJD MP Manoj Jha, who had recited a poem in Rajya Sabha against the Thakur community, triggering a ‘Thakur-Rajput’ political debate in Bihar. Mr. Mohan had said that had he been in the Parliament, he would have pulled out his tongue.

Earlier this year, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government tweaked the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, which helped in the early release of Mr. Anand who was then serving life sentence in the murder of Dalit IAS officer G. Krishnaiah.

Asked whether his loyalty lies with Mr. Prasad or Mr. Kumar, the former lawmaker stressed: “Wafadar to kutte hote, Rajput to Samman ka bhuka hota hai [dogs are loyal, Rajputs are hungry only for respect]. I am neither a bonded labour nor a slave to anyone. I will continue my relations with those who give me respect and treat me equally,” Mr. Mohan said.

Mr. Mohan refused to reply when asked about joining Janata Dal (United) or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said he would disclose at the the “right time”. He also informed that the Chief Minister has promised to take part in a function on October 27 at his ancestral village Panchgachiya in Saharsa district when statues of his forefathers, who were freedom fighters, would be installed.