Bihar caste survey deliberately showed inflated Muslim, Yadav population: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur district, the Home Minister said that the decision to conduct the caste survey in the State was taken when Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) was an NDA constituent

November 05, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Muzaffarpur (Bihar)

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting, in Muzaffarpur, on November 5, 2023.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting, in Muzaffarpur, on November 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 5 attacked Bihar's Nitish Kumar government, accusing it of deliberately showing inflated Muslim and Yadav population in the State's caste survey as part of its "appeasement politics".

Addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur district, the senior BJP leader said that the decision to conduct the caste survey in the State was taken when Nitish Kumar's JD(U) was an NDA constituent.

ALSO READ
The impact of the Bihar caste survey | Explained

Last year, JD(U) severed ties with the BJP and joined the Mahagathbandhan alliance comprising Congress, RJD and Left parties.

Attacking the Opposition INDIA alliance, of which both JD(U) and RJD are key members, Mr. Shah alleged that the only agenda of the bloc is to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Nitish Kumar should stop dreaming about becoming the next PM. The INDIA alliance did not even make him its convener," he said.

Mr. Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would win all the 40 seats in Bihar in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said that the JD(U) leader was responsible for 'Gundaraaj' in Bihar.

