Bihar Cabinet expansion: Shahnawaz Hussain among those sworn in

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, Patna. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP national spokesperson and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who got elected to the Bihar Legislative Council last month, was on February 9 sworn in as a member of the Nitish Kumar Cabinet.

He was the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan for the much-awaited Cabinet expansion.

Others who were sworn in on the day included JD(U) leaders Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh and Madan Sahni, and Pramod Kumar of the BJP. All of them had held ministerial positions in the previous government.

