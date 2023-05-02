Bihar Cabinet approves proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers

May 02, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Patna

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers for primary, middle, and upper classes in the State.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the proposal to recruit 85,477 primary teachers, 1,745 middle and 90,804 for upper classes.

Talking to reporters, after the cabinet meeting, S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), said, "The cabinet approved the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers for different classes. The recruitment will be done by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The entire recruitment process will be completed very soon…positively by the end of this year".

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of the Transport department to ban operations of all commercial vehicles that are more than 15-years-old and diesel-powered buses and autos in Gaya and Muzaffarpur from September 30 (midnight) this year, said Mr. Siddharth.

The State government would provide financial support to owners of diesel buses, who operate city bus/auto service in both cities, to switch over to compressed natural gas (CNG) buses/autos under the clean energy scheme.

The Transport department will soon issue a circular so that the owners of city buses/autos could plan the switchover to CNG buses in time and escape penalty.

"The department has already issued a similar circular for Patna banning operations of all commercial vehicles, which are more than 15-years-old, and diesel-powered buses and autos from September 30 (midnight) this year. Now, the decision has been taken for Gaya and Muzaffarpur also", he said.

Earlier, the Transport department had announced a complete ban of all commercial vehicles more than 15-years-old, and diesel-powered buses and autos in territorial jurisdictions of Patna municipal corporation (PMC) and town councils (nagar parishads) of Danapur, Phulwari Sharif, and Khagaul from October 1. All transporters/auto owners need to take recourse to clean energy to join the country's as well as state's drive to check carbon emission, he added.

