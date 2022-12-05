Bihar bypoll | Voting in Kurhani passes peacefully with 53% turnout

December 05, 2022

Long queues of women and young voters were seen since morning at total 320 polling booths in the bypoll where as many as 13 candidates were in fray

Amarnath Tewary

Representational image. | Photo Credit: PTI

With 53% voting bypoll in Kurhani Assembly constituency in north Bihar by 5 pm on December 5 passed off peacefully. Both BJP and JD(U) were locked in direct contest against each other after snapping ties in August this year.

Long queues of women and young voters were seen since morning at total 320 polling booths in the bypoll where as many as 13 candidates were in fray. Mukesh Sahani who is also known as “Son of Mallah”-led Vikashil Insaan Party (VIP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidates Neelabh Kumar and Mohd. Ghulam Murtaza, though, had made the battle tough for both the JD(U) and BJP candidates. Both BJP and JD(U) leaders, meanwhile, has claimed to win the seat.

Earlier on December 2, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Rshtriya Janata Dal leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav had jointly campaigned for the JD(U) candidate Manoj Kushwaha while, senior State BJP leaders too were in regular campaign trail there.

In last 2020 assembly poll, BJP candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta had lost the poll to RJD candidate Anil Kumar Sahani only by 700 votes. The BJP candidate has got support of two factions of Lok Janshakti Party-led by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and the other by his nephew Chirag Paswan.

The Kurhani seat had fallen vacant after sitting RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani, recently, was disqualified from the State Assembly in a fraud case and sentenced to jail.

The Kurhani constituency has over 3.11 lakh voters with its estimated scheduled caste (SC) population of 18.4%. The results of the bypoll will be announced on December 8.

