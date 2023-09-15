HamberMenu
Bihar boat capsize | 2 bodies recovered, nine people still missing as search continues

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is working along with the SDRF in search for the remaining nine missing persons.

September 15, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Muzaffarpur

PTI
Locals gather near an area after a boat carrying 30 children capsized in Bagmati river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday.

Locals gather near an area after a boat carrying 30 children capsized in Bagmati river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two bodies were found as the search operation continued on Friday morning for the people who went missing in the boat capsize in Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said.

Speaking to PTI, District Magistrate Pranav Kumar said the bodies of a 40-year-old man and a four-year-old child have been fished out from the river.

"Searches are underway to trace the remaining missing persons," he said.

Eleven persons, mostly school-going children and women, went missing after a boat with around 30 people capsized near Madhur Patti ghat of Bagmati river on Thursday morning when it was on the way to Bhattgama ghat on the opposite side, he said.

Twenty children were rescued soon after the accident, he added.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is working along with the SDRF in search for the remaining nine missing persons.

"District officials are now going door-to-door in the neighbourhoods near the ghat to check if any children are missing," Mr. Kumar said.

A team of doctors is also camping near the ghat, and a facility for conducting post-mortem examinations has been set up there, he said.

"Senior officials of the district administration are supervising the entire operation," the DM said.

