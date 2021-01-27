Bihar BJP spokesperson shot at in Munger

On a day when several leaders from different political parties joined the BJP in Bihar on Wednesday, its State leader and spokesperson Azfar Shamshi was shot at in Jamalapur of Munger district.
He was later referred to Patna for better treatment.
Mr. Shamshi, 59, was a professor in the Jamalpur Evening College, Munger. He was shot at twice when he reached the college campus by some unidentified persons.
A critically injured Mr. Shamshi was immediately taken to the town hospital, where doctors referred him to Patna.
Munger Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon reached the spot of the incident and started investigation. One person had been taken into custody for interrogation, said a district police official preferring anonymity.
Later, State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said he himself spoke to the Director General of Police about the incident. “The law and order of the State has been a major concern for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he told media persons.
Earlier, as many as 21 leaders from different political parties joined the BJP in the presence of State party in charge Bhupendra Yadav, Mr. Jaiswal and other senior leaders.
