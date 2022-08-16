Bihar BJP MLA Subhash Singh passes away

Nitish Kumar express grief, says last rites with full State honour

PTI Patna:
August 16, 2022 12:24 IST

Bihar BJP MLA Subash Singh, who passed away on August 16, 2022, represented Gopalganj Assembly seat. Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Bihar

BJP MLA and former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passed away on Tuesday following prolonged illness, party sources said.

Mr. Singh, 59, had been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi where he breathed his last in the morning.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of Mr. Singh, who represented the Gopalganj Assembly seat, and had served as the Minister for Cooperatives in the NDA government that fell last week.

Mr. Kumar spoke to the deceased MLA’s son over phone and announced that the last rites will be performed with full State honours.

State unit of the BJP also condoled Mr. Singh’s demise with a tributary message on Twitter.

