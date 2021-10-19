Bihar BJP MLA seeks arm licences for outsiders in J&K

When terrorism was peaking in Punjab, people were given licences to own AK-47 rifles, he says

In the wake of attacks on poor Bihari migrants in Kashmir, State BJP MLA from Barh Gyanendra Singh Gyanu on Tuesday said the Central Government should provide arms licences to non-local residents in Jammu and Kashmir so that they could defend themselves.

Mr. Gyanu stated, “When terrorism was peaking in Punjab, people were given licences to own AK-47 rifles and the same can be done in J&K as well. The Centre should provide arms licences to non-local residents in Jammu and Kashmir so that they can defend themselves from terrorists and teach them a lesson.

“The government should unite the non-local civilians, settle them in a particular area and provide them security along with employment. The terrorists who are attacking the poor and underprivileged people are trying to create an atmosphere of terror. They are cowards. Will they dare fight against the Border Security Force (BSF) or our Army like that? It is terrorists from Pakistan or those influenced or paid by Pakistan are killing poor people in Kashmir”.

Manji’s call

On Monday, Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Bihar Chief Minister and president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), which is an ally of the NDA in the State, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “leave the issue of Jammu and Kashmir to Biharis who could improve the situation in 15-days. He stated, “If the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting out of control, we, Biharis, will settle the issue if it’s left to us. We’ll form a strategy.”

Mr. Manjhi tweeted in Hindi, “Our innocent, unarmed brothers from Bihar are being regularly killed in Kashmir which has aggrieved me emotionally. If the situation is not improving, then I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ji to leave the issue of improving Kashmir on Biharis. We can do this in 15-days”.

Nitish talks to Manoj Sinha

After four migrants from Bihar were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and one suffered bullet injuries, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing serious concern over the incidents, spoke to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials for the safety and security of migrants from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bihar government had also announced to give ₹2 lakh each to the families of those killed in J&K.

Tejashwi’s criticism

However, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav had taken a jibe at the government over the compensation amount. He had said, “The Nitish Kumar government provides ₹ 4 lakh compensation to those killed by snake bite and lightning, but give only ₹ 2 lakh to those poor workers who had migrated due to government’s failure and got killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir”. He tweeted on Monday, “Amazing. ‘Destruction with injustice’ is main plank of Nitish-BJP government”.