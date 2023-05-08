HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar BJP delegation meets Governor, seeks judicial probe into communal violence during Ram Navami procession

Violence broke out in Sasaram and Biharsharif as administration failed to deploy adequate security forces, say BJP

May 08, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary, along with party leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Tarkishore Prasad, leaving Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Patna on May 8, 2023.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary, along with party leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Tarkishore Prasad, leaving Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Patna on May 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) handed over a memorandum to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday seeking a judicial inquiry into the communal violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif during the Ram Navami procession on March 31.

The delegation was led by party’s State president Samrat Choudhary and Opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha

The BJP leaders urged the Governor to announce a high-level inquiry and constitute a committee under the chairmanship of a judge of the Patna High Court. They said the judicial inquiry would expose those who protected terrorist organisations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar.

“Despite the organising committee taking permission from the district administration for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession, action was taken against the coordinator of the Bajrang Dal in Nalanda and former BJP MLA Jawahar Prasad in Sasaram. They have been arrested and put in jail without any reason. In fact, our leader Jawahar ji informed the district administration that PFI workers were spreading riots, but the local administration and the government sent him to jail,” Mr. Choudhary said after meeting the Governor.

In the memorandum, the BJP alleged that communal violence broke out in both areas due to the failure of the administration as adequate force was not deployed at the time of the procession. The party alleged that the police targeted Hindus keeping politics of appeasement in mind. The BJP leaders further claimed that PFI members threw stones at a mosque but no action was taken against them by the district administration.

‘Innocents arrested’

“BJP coordinator Kundan Kumar was arrested by the police on false grounds. When the police entered his house, they spoke roughly to his wife and also looted the jewellery kept for the marriage of his sister. Several arrested people were forced to take the names of innocent people in front of the camera. Such interrogation happens in the presence of the judicial magistrate,“ the memorandum says.

The delegation comprised former Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi; former Ministers Nand Kishore Yadav and Dr. Prem Kumar; former Bihar Legislative Council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh; Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Assembly Janak Singh; MLCs Naval Kishore Yadav and Nivedita Singh.

Mr. Choudhary and Mr. Sinha held Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for the communal violence. Mr. Choudhary alleged that the Nitish government wanted communal violence so that the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled for April 2 would get cancelled.

Defending the government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Shakti Yadav said: “The government always takes action against those who violate the law. In Bihar, rule of law exists. The BJP is the one who protects the violators.”

Related Topics

Bihar / politics (general) / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.