Bihar BJP delegation meets Amit Shah

August 02, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - Patna

A delegation from the Bihar unit of the BJP, led by State Chief Samrat Choudhary, on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and alleged that there had been a conspiracy to implicate BJP workers in various cases during the procession on Muharram.

Mr. Chaudhary urged Mr. Shah to seek a report from the State government regarding the deployment of forces during the procession.

During the Tazia procession, clashes between two communities were reported from a few districts.

“I have urged Amit Shah ji to take quick decision in this matter; he has agreed to send a high-level team from the Ministry and also sought a report from the State government, “ Mr. Choudhary said.

Following the clash, the district administration suspended Internet services in a few districts to prevent the spread of communal messages. Apart from Mr. Choudhary, BJP MPs who were part of the delegation included Gopalji Thakur (Darbhanga), Ramkripal Yadav (Patliputra) and Ashok Yadav (Madhubani).

Mr. Choudhary said that during Muharram, tensions had erupted in several districts as police forces were not adequately deputed to sensitive areas.

He alleged that on the instructions of the government, the police is now implicating BJP workers in the cases.

“The Nitish Kumar government is clearly targeting the BJP workers to hide their failure. Earlier also on the occasion of Ram Navami procession, the attitude of the government in Sasaram and Biharsharif in Nalanda was the same. In Sasaram, even the former BJP MLA, who was trying to restore peace, was arrested,” Mr. Choudhary said.

