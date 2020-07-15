Bihar BJP chief tests positive for COVID-19

A day after 24 Bihar BJP leaders, staff and office-bearers at the party headquarters here were found infected with COVID-19, State unit president Sanjay Jaiswal’s sample test report on Wednesday came as positive.

His wife and mother too are said to be infected and all have been advised to be in home quarantine.

Besides, over three dozen staff of Raj Bhawan (Governor House) too have been found infected with the disease.

On Wednesday 1,320 new positive cases were reported in Bihar , taking the total number of infected persons to 20,173. The maximum number of 242 new cases were found in Patna district alone. However, the number of recovered persons in the State, so far, is 13,019 and deaths 143.