Bihar BJP chief questions good governance of Nitish govt.

Sanjay Jaiswal raised concern over the recent spurt in attacks on Dalits by minority community members in various parts of the State.

After ruling allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikashil Insaan Party, the biggest ally, the BJP, has now raised questions over the good governance of the NDA government in Bihar.

State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal in a post on Facebook on June 6 questioned the functioning of police in the State and raised concern over the recent spurt in attacks on Dalits by the minority community members in different parts of Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar holds the Home Ministry portfolio in the State.

“Instead of taking action against the guilty in incidents of communal clashes between members of minority communities and the Scheduled Castes, police always send members of both warring communities to jail,” said Dr. Jaiswal.

He is a third time BJP MP from West Champaran district.

“On June 5, I got information from Dhangarhwa village that some members of the minority community have blocked the pathway of Dalit community by raising a brick wall. I spoke to local officials and they resolved the issue,” Dr. Jaiswal said.

There had been spurt in such incidents in last few days in the State, he said.

“In East Champaran district, members of Dalit communities not only got police thrashing but were also sent to jail when they sought police help. Over six such incidents were reported from Dhaka area of the district in recent days. Instead of taking action against those guilty, police sent members of both the warring communities to jail,” he said.

Earlier, in Baisi area of Purnia district too such an incident of Dalit households being attacked and set ablaze allegedly by members of the minority community was reported.

Several State and district BJP leaders had rushed to the site and demanded action against those behind the attack.

In Bihar’s northeast districts, Muslim populations are in sizeable number, especially those who migrated from Bangladesh across the border.

RJD’s poser

However, Mr. Jaiswal’s post taking on his own government, sparked sharp reaction from Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal.

“The BJP State president has questioned the so-called good governance of CM Nitish Kumar. Now, will the ruling alliance partner JD(U) leaders chop off Dr. Jaiswal’s arms for this,” asked RJD leader and party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari.

Earlier, reacting over a comment made by BJP leader Tunnaji Pandey, State JD(U) MLC and party spokesperson Sanjay Singh had said that “fingers of those who would dare to question Nitish Kumar’s honesty, integrity and good governance would be chopped off”.

Mr. Pandey had accused the Chief Minister of being involved in corruption since 2009 and said he would ensure that Mr. Kumar landed in jail.

Later, the State BJP suspended Mr. Pandey from the party for his comments. Speculation is rife that he would join the RJD in the coming days.

Earlier, both the ally leaders, HAM(S) president Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, had caused embarrassment to the NDA government by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his photographs on COVID-19 vaccine certificates and opposing the arrest of former Madhepura MP and chief of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav for reaching out to common people infected with COVID-19 in various hospitals.