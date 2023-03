Bihar BJP boycotts Assembly proceedings in protest against MLA’s suspension

March 15, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Bihar BJP MLAs on March 15 started a march to Raj Bhavan demanding to withdraw the suspension of Lakhendra Raushan Kumar alias Lakhendra Paswan who was suspended by the Assembly Speaker on Tuesday for two days for breaking the microphone in the House.

The Opposition BJP also boycotted the State Assembly proceedings in protest.

Mr. Raushan was on Tuesday suspended for two days by Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary who had taken a grim view of the Patepur MLA ripping out the microphone during a heated debate.

It was contended by the MLA that the microphone was defective and came off on its own even as his party sought to portray the incident as victimisation of “a Dalit”.

However, inside the House, the Speaker expressed the desire that the opposition joins the proceedings after expressing regret for the previous day’s incident.

Nonetheless, BJP members stood outside the Assembly staging a demonstration in protest against the suspension of the party’s legislator.

(WIth PTI inputs)