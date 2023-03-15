ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar BJP boycotts Assembly proceedings in protest against MLA’s suspension

March 15, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Bihar BJP members stood outside the Assembly staging a demonstration in protest against the suspension of the party’s legislator

The Hindu Bureau

Bihar BJP MLAs protesting against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minster Tejashwi Prasad Yadav while sitting on dharna at Bihar Assembly portico. BJP lawmakers are demanding the resignation of Tejashwi in the land-for-job scam case. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bihar BJP MLAs on March 15 started a march to Raj Bhavan demanding to withdraw the suspension of Lakhendra Raushan Kumar alias Lakhendra Paswan who was suspended by the Assembly Speaker on Tuesday for two days for breaking the microphone in the House.

The Opposition BJP also boycotted the State Assembly proceedings in protest.

Mr. Raushan was on Tuesday suspended for two days by Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary who had taken a grim view of the Patepur MLA ripping out the microphone during a heated debate.

It was contended by the MLA that the microphone was defective and came off on its own even as his party sought to portray the incident as victimisation of “a Dalit”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, inside the House, the Speaker expressed the desire that the opposition joins the proceedings after expressing regret for the previous day’s incident.

Nonetheless, BJP members stood outside the Assembly staging a demonstration in protest against the suspension of the party’s legislator.

(WIth PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US