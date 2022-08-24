Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns

In an emotionally charged speech he expresses anguish over the no-confidence motion moved against him by the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Amarnath Tewary Patna
August 24, 2022 12:28 IST

Bihar Assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha speaks before Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government’s floor test during a special session of Bihar Assembly, in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Soon after he rejected the “no confidence move” against him., Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, on August 24, 2022, resigned from the post after 20 months stint in the Chair.

Mr. Sinha’s resignation comes hours before the newly-formed Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in Bihar is about to prove its majority in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators met on Tuesday to chalk out their strategy in the House. The BJP legislature parties of the two Houses too met to devise their strategy for Wednesday. 

Mr. Sinha who spoke for about 20 minutes, claimed that after the sudden change of government he wanted “to resign on my own” but decided otherwise after he learnt that a no-confidence motion had been moved and due to the opposition by majority of the legislatures.. “I have no criminal case against me,” he said.

Mr. Sinha later announced that Janata Dal (United) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav would conduct the proceedings of the House from post-lunch session. But, JD (U) leader and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary opposed Mr. Narendra Narayan Yadav to conduct the proceedings of the House.

“It’s unconstitutional. In absence of Speaker, it is the Deputy Speaker who conducts proceedings”, said Mr. Choudhury.

Thereafter, the proceedings of the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Mr. Sinha made a hasty exit from the House, and MLAs of the BJP, almost all of whom were wearing saffron scarves and raising slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram, followed suit.

( With inputs from PTI)

