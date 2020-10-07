Bihar Assembly polls | 5 women in BJP’s list of 27 candidates for first phase polling

Ace shooter Shreyashi Singh to contest from Jamui

Hours after the NDA’s seat-sharing deal for the Bihar Assembly election was finalised with the JD(U), the BJP released a list of all 27 candidates for the first phase poll.

The BJP is contesting 121 seats in the 243 member Assembly, with the JD(U) contesting 122 seats.

Ace shooter and Arjuna awardee Shreyashi Singh will contest from Jamui. Ms Singh, daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh and former MP Putul Singh, joined the party in Delhi on Monday.

The 29-year old shooter, who had won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2018 is likely to file her nomination papers on Wednesday.

The party has renominated most of other candidates. Senior party leader and State Minister Prem Kumar, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, Rajeshwar Raj are in the first list.

Ms. Nikki Hembrum from the Katoria reserved seat, Ms. Aruna Devi from Warsaliganj, Ms. Rinki Rani Pandey from Bhabhua and Ms. Munni Devi from Shahpur are the four other women candidates.

The first phase for 71 seats is scheduled to be held on October 28 and the last date of filing nomination papers is October 8.

The other two phases will be held on November 3 (94 seats) and 7 (78 seats) while the results will be declared on November 10.