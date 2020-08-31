Bihar Assembly poll: Gold medallist shooter Shreyashi Singh may join RJD

As political parties prepare for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, there is speculation that Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Shreyashi Singh may join Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with her mother and former MP Putul Singh on September 3 in Patna.
Ms. Shreyashi Singh is the daughter of former Union Minister Digvijaya Singh who passed away in June 2010. Ms. Putul Singh won the Lok Sabha byelection in 2010 as an Independent candidate from Banka parliamentary constituency. However, she lost the poll in 2014 against RJD’s Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav.
Ms. Shreyashi Singh won the gold medal in shooting in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Party sources in the RJD confirmed to The Hindu that both Ms. Shreyashi Singh and her mother would join the party on September 3 in Patna in the presence of party leaders Rabri Devi and her son Tejashwi Yadav.
Ms. Shreyashi Singh, said party insiders, may contest the Assembly poll from Amarpur seat of Banka district.
However, both Ms. Shreyashi Singh and her mother who are currently in Delhi have refused to comment on the issue.
Digvijaya Singh was a close friend of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar but later both parted ways. Digvijaya was quite popular in his parliamentary constituency Banka and adjoining areas as a socialist leader.
Recently, Sunil Kumar, a retired senior police official of the State, joined the JD(U). Mr Kumar is likely to contest the from Bhore constituency in Gopalganj district where his elder brother Anil Kumar is the sitting Congress MLA.
