Bihar Assembly monsoon session likely to be stormy

Patna

26 July 2021 00:56 IST

Oppn. plans to corner State govt. on armed police Bill, fuel prices

The monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly, which will begin on Monday, is likely to witness noisy scenes as the ruckus during the last meeting of the House over a special armed police Bill may cast a shadow on the upcoming proceedings.

Chaos in budget session

Unprecedented chaos had erupted on March 23 in the budget session when police was called to assist the marshals in evicting unruly Opposition members who tried to physically prevent Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from taking his chair.

The bone of contention was Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, which the Nitish Kumar government had introduced in a bid to give its police more teeth.

The Opposition had termed it “black” legislation, taking strong exception to the provisions that empower the Special Armed Police, previously known as the Bihar Military Police, to conduct searches and arrests without producing a warrant.

The Bill was passed, amid a “walkout” by the Opposition MLAs who had squatted outside the building and raised slogans, slighted by the manner in which they were ousted from the Hall on that day.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has already written to the Speaker, saying the Opposition legislators were scared to enter the House. “Let us know the result of the investigation on the March 23 incident. That was a black day,” Mr. Yadav wrote in his letter.

2 policemen suspended

Two policemen were recently suspended after they were found guilty of assaulting Opposition MLAs in the Assembly on March 23.

The Opposition parties have also chalked out a strategy to corner the State government on issues such as rising prices of fuel, cooking gas, fertilizers and edible oil.