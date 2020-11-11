Bihar Assembly elections | Nearly two thirds of winning candidates have criminal cases against them: ADR

New Delhi:

11 November 2020 19:27 IST

Of the 241 winning candidates’ affidavits analysed, 68% have declared criminal cases against themselves and 51% have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and crimes against women, the report said.

Nearly two-thirds of the winning candidates in the Bihar Assembly elections have criminal cases lodged against them and 81% are crorepatis, according to a report by poll rights group ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms).

Out of the 241 winning candidates’ affidavits analysed, 163 or 68%candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 123 or 51% winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc., the report said.

Out of 243 MLAs analysed during Bihar Assembly elections in 2015, 142 or 58% MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, it said. The report said that nine winning candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) against themselves, 31 winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) and eight winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the major parties, 54 (73%) out of 74 winning candidates from RJD, 47 (64%) out of 73 winning candidates from BJP, 20 (47%) out of 43 winning candidates from JD(U), 16 (84%) out of 19 winning candidates from Congress, 10 (83%) out of 12 winning candidates from CPI(ML)(L) and 5 (100%) out of 5 winning candidates from AIMIM have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, it said.

The poll rights group said 44 (60%) out of 74 winning candidates from RJD, 35 (48%) out of 73 winning candidates from BJP, 11 (26%) out of 43 winning candidates from JD(U), 11 (58%) out of 19 winning candidates from Congress, 8 (67%) out of 12 winning candidates from CPI(ML)(L) and 5 (100%) out of 5 winning candidates from AIMIM have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. The report also gave financial details of the winning candidates.

“Out of the 241 winning candidates analysed, 194 (81%) are crorepatis. Out of 243 MLAs analysed during Bihar Assembly elections 2015, 162 (67%) MLAs were crorepatis,” it said.

Among the major parties, 65 (89%) out of 73 from BJP, 64 (87%) out of 74 from RJD, 38 (88%) out of 43 from JD(U) and 14 (74%) out of 19 from INC winning candidates have declared assets worth more than ₹1 crore, the report said.

The ADR said the average of assets per winning candidate in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 is ₹4.32 crore. The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2015 was ₹3.15 crore which increased by 67% to ₹5.26 crore in 2020.

The report said 82 (34%) winning candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 149 (62%) winning candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above. There are nine winning candidates who are literate and one winner candidate is diploma holder.

As many as 115 (48%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 126 (52%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years, the report said.

Out of 241 winning candidates analysed, 26 (11%) winning candidates are women. In 2015, out of 243 MLAs, 28 (12%) MLAs were women.

The Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats took place on October 28 (for 71 seats), November 3 (for 94 seats) and November 7 (for 78 seats). The National Democratic Alliance won the elections after securing majority.