Activist files complaint against Ramdev for controversial remarks against Muslims in Bihar

At a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Friday, Baba Ramdev accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women, while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

February 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Muzaffarpur (Bihar)

PTI
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev | File Photo

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A Bihar-based rights activist on Saturday filed a complaint against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims with his remarks at a recent meeting of seers.

Tamanna Hashmi lodged the complaint against Ramdev before a local court here and demanded the registration of an FIR against him.

At a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Friday, the yoga guru had accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women, while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

“Ramdev’s statement against Muslims and Islam is objectionable and it has hurt their sentiments,” Ms. Hashmi told reporters, after filing the complaint before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur.

