Big investments in infra sector to ensure that Uttarakhand's youth return home: PM

February 20, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Dehradun

The PM was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, on Feb. 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said large-scale investments in the hills of Uttarakhand are creating new employment opportunities for the State’s youth who earlier had to migrate to big cities in search of livelihood. “This is the Amrit Kaal of unprecedented opportunities for the country’s youths.” the Prime Minister, who was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers here, said.

“Teachers have to play a big role in preparing them for the new century according to the new education policy,” he said.

The Prime Minister also described teachers as a medium for big change.

“Large-scale investments in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand are not only boosting connectivity to remote villages but also creating new employment and self employment opportunities for youths near their homes so the State’s youths return to their villages,” Mr. Modi said.

