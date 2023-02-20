HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Big investments in infra sector to ensure that Uttarakhand's youth return home: PM

The PM was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers

February 20, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Dehradun

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, on Feb. 20, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, on Feb. 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said large-scale investments in the hills of Uttarakhand are creating new employment opportunities for the State’s youth who earlier had to migrate to big cities in search of livelihood. “This is the Amrit Kaal of unprecedented opportunities for the country’s youths.” the Prime Minister, who was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers here, said.

“Teachers have to play a big role in preparing them for the new century according to the new education policy,” he said.

The Prime Minister also described teachers as a medium for big change.

“Large-scale investments in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand are not only boosting connectivity to remote villages but also creating new employment and self employment opportunities for youths near their homes so the State’s youths return to their villages,” Mr. Modi said.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.