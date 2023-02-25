Big initiatives taken by BJP government for farmers’ welfare, says Nadda

February 25, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - JAIPUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has taken big initiatives for farmers’ welfare and strengthened the agriculture sector with several schemes for increasing income, soil health and crop insurance, BJP national president J.P. Nadda said on Friday. Mr. Nadda was in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh town to attend a farmers’ ceremony.

The ceremony, titled Kisan Sangat Abhinandan Samaroh, was organised by the local Sikh community. Mr. Nadda said while the farmers were cheated in the past in the name of crop insurance, more than 11 crore agriculturists were at present associated with the Kisan Samman Nidhi and getting a financial assistance of ₹6,000 a year.

Of these farmers, 77 lakh were from Rajasthan, Mr. Nadda said. He said the agriculture budget of the Centre had increased by five times to ₹1.25 crore under the BJP government in comparison with ₹25,000 crore in 2014. Besides, ₹93,000 crore had been allocated for the Prime Minister’s ‘Sinchayee Yojana’, he added.

The BJP president praised the Sikh community for its sacrifices to the nation and said it was his party’s government which had tried to bring the perpetrators of the anti-Sikh violence in 1984 to justice by forming a Special Investigation Team. The Centre had also helped the families of victims of violence, he said.

Mr. Nadda also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of duping the farmers in the name of loan waiver and said the promises made to farmers before the 2018 Assembly election were not fulfilled. “It is time to send these people to take rest and give an opportunity to the BJP to serve the State,” he said.