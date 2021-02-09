Bid to boost tourism in Jaisalmer

In a unique citizen-airline partnership, the stakeholders of tourism industry in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer town, along with the district administration, have signed a memorandum of understanding with a private airline to ensure an unhindered flight connectivity. The pact is set to give a boost to tourism in the “Golden City”.

The air carrier had earlier stopped flights to the popular tourist destination amid losses on the route because of high cost and low passenger load during the COVID-19 pandemic. The alliance of stakeholders, including hotel and desert resort owners, taxi operators, tour operators and guide associations, has offered to reduce the airline's business risk through a new model. According to the agreement, the operational cost of flights will be calculated for 15 days and losses will be borne by local businessmen. A guarantee fund of ₹84 lakh has also been created to facilitate resumption of flights from February 12.