Bid on life of Haryana BKU leader

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana general secretary Jastej Singh Sandhu escaped unhurt on Monday after two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him when he was going to meet protesting farmers here, police said.
The 45-year-old farmer leader, elder son of former Haryana Agriculture Minister late Jasvinder Sandhu, was going towards a toll plaza near Pehowa, DSP Gurmail Singh said.
The assailants overtook his car, which he was driving, and one of them fired at him from a close range, said the DSP, adding the shot came through the glass of the driver’s seat and passed through the windscreen.
He said the car has been seized and a forensic team has inspected it.
Mr. Sandhu later told the media that he was going to Pehowa, as he has been doing routinely, to meet the farmers camping there for the past many days.
He said the two youths chased his car and fired at him with the intention to kill.
