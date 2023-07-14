ADVERTISEMENT

Bhutan releasing excess water from Kurichu dam; Assam districts on alert: Himanta

July 14, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Guwahati

With an improvement in the weather conditions in the upstream neighbouring country since Thursday, the amount of released water may not be huge, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PTI

Locals construct an embankment with bamboo and sandbags to prevent breach from floodwater at Gohpur in Biswanath district, Assam, on July 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Excess water from Kurichu dam in Bhutan is being released since Friday morning and the district administrations in downstream areas of Assam have been put on alert for possible flooding, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With an improvement in the weather conditions in the upstream neighbouring country since Thursday, the amount of released water may not be huge, the chief minister said.

"This morning, the Kurichu dam authority started releasing excess water. The excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control the flow,"Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation is being closely monitored, he said.

The chief minister also shared the Baksa District Disaster Management Authority data on water levels of four major downstream rivers to be impacted by water release by Bhutan.

According to the data, water levels of Beki, Mora Pagladia, Kaldia and Pahumara are below the danger level, with the first two recording a falling trend in the level.

The Pahumara river is maintaining a steady water level, while the Kaldia is showing a rising trend.

Sarma had said on Friday that the Royal Government of Bhutan had informed the northeastern state of the release of excess water from the Kurichu hydropower plant.

Accordingly, district administrations in downstream areas had been alerted to remain vigilant and assist the people in all possible ways in case of any need, he said.

According to the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, till Friday evening seven people have been killed in floods in the state this year .

Over 41,000 people in ten districts remained affected to date, with more than 2,700 people taking shelter in 12 relief camps in five districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam / flood

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US