Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Gandhi over ‘Cabinet reshuffle, poll preparations in U.P.’

Chhattisgarh has witnessed intense leadership tussle between Chief Minister and Health Minister

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence where the two leaders are said to have discussed plans for a Cabinet reshuffle in the State and the party’s poll preparedness in Uttar Pradesh.

There was, however, no official word on the meeting as Mr Baghel didn’t speak to the media and left for U.P.

Sources, however, claimed that the Chief Minister is keen on replacing some of the non-performing Ministers with new faces.

However, it is not clear if the high command has given its go-ahead since Chhattisgarh has witnessed an intense leadership tussle between Mr. Baghel and Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo and any reshuffle will have to factor this in.

Mr. Baghel, a senior poll observer for the upcoming Assembly elections in U.P., is also said to have briefed Mr. Gandhi about the party’s poll preparations during his half-an-hour meeting.

The Chief Minister has deployed 18 MLAs from Chhattisgarh across U.P. to train and mobilise party workers. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to address two rallies at Ayodhya and Gorakhpur apart from meeting party colleagues from U.P.