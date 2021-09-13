Bhupendra Patel sworn in as Gujarat CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah,Chief Ministers of Assam, Goa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and Union Ministers attend ceremony at Raj Bhavan

Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the Gujarat Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Monday, a day after he was unanimously elected as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in a meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana and Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Narendra Singh Tomar, Pralhad Joshi, Parshottam Rupala, Bhupender Yadav and others attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Only the Chief Minister took oath on Monday and the Cabinet members will be sworn in separately after the names are decided by the party.

According to sources, Mr. Shah, Mr. Bhupendra Patel and other leaders will decide on the names as many senior leaders and members of the outgoing Cabinet are likely to be dropped to bring in new faces and infuse dynamism in the administration.

There is yet no clarity regarding the continuation of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. “We don’t know yet whether there will be a new Deputy CM or just Cabinet Ministers,” a party leader said.

It is also not clear whether Mr. Nitin Patel will be part of the Cabinet or not.

Mr. Nitin Patel on Monday denied media reports that he was sulking after being overlooked for the post of Chief Minister as the party picked up first-time legislator Mr. Bhupendra Patel, a protege of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, as the successor of Vijay Rupani.

In the Cabinet, the party is likely to give larger representation to the legislators from Saurashtra and north Gujarat where the BJP is expects to improve its prospects in the next Assembly election.