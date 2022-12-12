Bhupendra Patel sworn in as 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi attends ceremony

December 12, 2022 02:27 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel and Balwantsinh Rajput took oath as Cabinet Ministers

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP leader Bhupendra Patel during the latter’s oath-taking ceremony as Gujarat Chief Minister in Gandhinagar on December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhupendra Patel was sworn as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The other high-profile attendees of the oath-taking ceremony included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Karnataka CM S.R. Bommai, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Ramdas Athawale, and Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the ceremony.

Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Balwantsinh Rajput, Kuvarji Bavalia, Mulubhai Bera, Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babaria took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Parshottam Solanki, Bachubhai Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Bhikhusinh Parmar and Kunvarji Halpati took oath as Minister of State.

Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Panchal take oath as MoS with independent charge.

Jitu Vaghani, Purnesh Modi and Jitu Chaudhari, were the top ministers of the previous government who have been dropped.

Mr. Patel won a second term as MLA from the Ghatlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad district by 1.92 lakh votes in this year’s election. 

In September last year, he had replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister.

The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House on Thursday, much higher than its tally of 99 seats in 2017.

(with inputs from PTI)

