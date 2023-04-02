ADVERTISEMENT

Bhubaneswar to get first international flight, IndiGo to start services to Dubai on May 15

April 02, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bhubaneswar

IndiGo will operate direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai thrice a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday

PTI

Soon, flights to Singapore and Bangkok will also commence from Bhubaneswar. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Bhubaneswar airport will get its maiden international flight with IndiGo starting a direct service to Dubai from May 15, officials said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ticket sales for the flight on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa on Saturday.

IndiGo will operate the service thrice a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The inaugural ticket price is ₹10,000 per sector, an official said.

"Connectivity is the key to development and it has been a focus area of our government. Direct connectivity with Dubai, which is one of the biggest aviation hubs, will open up a gateway to the world," Mr. Patnaik said.

The flight service will have a huge multiplier effect on investment in Odisha in sectors like IT, manufacturing and tourism, he said.

IndiGo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said the airline has been at the forefront of enhancing international connectivity at affordable fares.

Soon, flights to Singapore and Bangkok will also commence, an official said.

Thanking Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for facilitating the services, Mr. Patnaik said a large delegation from the State will travel on the first flight to Dubai.

