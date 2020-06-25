Bhubaneswar private hospitals experience a spurt in COVID-19 cases

The State Health Department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Thursday conducted inspections in 10 different private hospitals in the city to assert if COVID-19 guidelines were followed by the healthcare facilities.

Authorities swung into action after dozens of employees of private hospitals tested positive for the coronavirus. At Blue Wheel Hospital, a private hospital from where 27 infected persons, including employees, were detected, had reportedly treated a patient without conducting COVID-19 tests. This patient had symptoms of flu. On Wednesday, 16 employees of the hospital had tested positive.

Hospital sealed

According to Health and Family Welfare Department, Blue Wheel Hospital was served a show cause notice and subsequently sealed for violation of COVID-19 guidelines. All employees of the hospital were sent to home quarantine.

“Inspections in hospitals are meant to verify if they adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. During inspections, we have found certain negligence on part of healthcare institutions,” said BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary.

The BMC on Thursday reported that five persons from three different private hospitals were infected by coronavirus. Apart from private hospitals, some employees at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar and the State-run Capital Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

About 10 doctors and nurses of the Cuttack-based Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), a premier cancer institute in the eastern region, were sent to quarantine after a cancer patient tested positive.

Tally rises

Odisha on Thursday reported 210 new COVID-19 positive cases, pushing the total tally to 5,962. While 174 COVID-19 cases were detected from quarantine centres, 36 were found in the community. The death toll was put at 24, including seven deaths by causes other than COVID-19.

Apart from scores of paramedics, 25 doctors from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Nayagarh were found to be infected.

The news of many frontline workers testing positive has left the State government worried. Several officers of the Odisha Administrative Service in Ganjam district tested have positive for the virus, as a result of which the Ganjam district administration has closed all district offices to the public for the next 10 days. In Nabarangpur district, 10 Border Security Force personnel have so far been infected by the coronavirus.